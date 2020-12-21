Terrance Ferguson Offers Intel on Wizards' Russell Westbrook

The Philadelphia 76ers' 2020 Preseason campaign is in the books. With just two games on the schedule, the Sixers came out victorious twice. Unfortunately, that 2-0 record means nothing, and it's already reset to zero wins and zero losses.

The good news is the Sixers play meaningful basketball from here on out. Starting on Wednesday, the 76ers will open up the 2020-2021 regular season with a matchup against the Washington Wizards, who have a new superstar on their roster.

Russell Westbrook joined the Wizards weeks ago after getting traded from the Houston Rockets following his one and only season there. Before joining the Rockets, though, Westbrook spent eleven seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During two of those seasons in OKC, Westbrook was teammates with one of the Sixers' newest members, Terrance Ferguson. Last month, the 22-year-old guard came to Philly along with Danny Green and Vincent Poirier in the trade that sent Al Horford packing.

While Ferguson will more than likely have a reserve role for Philly to start the season, the former Thunder guard still has a valuable role for the Sixers' season-opener as he can offer intel on Washington's newest guard.

"I say don't try to do much," Ferguson said as he explained how to play against Westbrook. "Just play a simple game. You know he wants you to talk to him, that's gonna, you know, feed his energy. Just keep [the trash talking] to yourself. Play a simple game -- play as hard as you can. He's going to make some tough shots. He's going to get some foul calls, but just stay solid throughout the game, and I feel like that's key."

Perhaps, Ferguson's intel could be beneficial for the 76ers, who have struggled against Russell Westbrook-led teams in the past. While basketball is a team game, Westbrook's head to head record against Philly during the Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons era has been nearly flawless. Against Simmons, Westbrook has won four of five matchups. Against Embiid, a well-known nemesis of Westbrook, the former MVP is undefeated.

Last season, Embiid vowed to quit trash-talking. While he didn't remain fully committed to his plans, it was apparent he wasn't trying to get into the heads of his opponents nearly as much as he has in the past. Will he return to his old ways against Westbrook, who will surely try to get the big man started? Or will Embiid Ferguson's advice keep the trash-talking to a minimum? We'll see on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_