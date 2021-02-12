NewsSI.COM
Sixers' Tobias Harris Applauds Paul Reed's G League Debut

Tobias Harris approves of Paul Reed's debut for Delaware.
21-year-old forward Paul Reed joined the Philadelphia 76ers as a late-round draft pick back in November. As the Sixers were on the clock with pick No. 58 after selecting two guards in Tyrese Maxey and Isaiah Joe, it seemed inevitable they would look to acquire a bigger prospect.

DePaul's Paul Reed got the call and immediately became the Sixers' third-string power forward upon his arrival. Right away, it was unclear what Reed's role would be with the Sixers, but they eventually inked the rookie to a two-way deal.

With no G League plan in sight, Paul remained as a reserve for the Sixers through the first few weeks of the 2020-2021 NBA season. While he didn't get much playing time, Reed got in a little bit of action as he appeared in five games. During that time, he averaged 3.6 points and two rebounds in an average of 11 minutes-per-game.

Lately, Reed hasn't been with the Sixers as he's been on assignment down in the G League's bubble in Orlando, Florida. On Thursday, the rookie made his Delaware Blue Coats debut in the win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Being that it was his first full set of action at the professional level, many had their eyes on Paul Reed, including Sixers veteran guard Tobias Harris.

Reed, who started and played 32 minutes on Thursday, had himself a solid debut as he accounted for 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two blocks. After the game, Tobias Harris took to Twitter to show his approval.

The rookie still has a long way to go before Doc Rivers will want to call him up to back up Harris, but he's off to a promising start so far with the Coats.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

