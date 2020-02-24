Sixers Clear Tobias Harris for Matchup vs. Hawks on Monday

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- The Philadelphia 76ers have had their struggles with injuries as of late. It started last week as the team returned to practice a few days after the NBA All-Star break. Heading into last Wednesday's practice, the team was fully healthy.

After the first practice back, however, Sixers' starting point guard Ben Simmons complained about back pain. Initially, he was diagnosed with lower-back tightness, but now he's undergoing further tests to find out what he's truly dealing with.

On the other hand, the Sixers' starting forward Tobias Harris suffered his own setback this past Saturday night during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The veteran is dealing with what was diagnosed as a knee contusion after the Sixers lost to the Bucks.

On Sunday afternoon, Harris was listed on the injury report at doubtful. Soon, that status would change, though. On Monday morning, Harris was upgraded to questionable ahead of the Monday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Now, the Sixers have made it known the veteran is available to play after he went through his pregame warmups.

This past Saturday night, Harris appeared on the court for 31 minutes. He struggled shooting from the field as he drained only three of his ten shot attempts for a total of eleven points. Despite his recent struggles, Harris' presence was much-needed for Monday's matchup with the Hawks.

While the Sixers should be able to handle Atlanta, their short-handed status would've made it extremely difficult since they were looking to be down two starters. Fortunately for them, that won't be the case as Harris is feeling good enough to play.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_