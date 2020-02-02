Sixers' Tobias Harris Was Concerned About Standings 'Ten Games Ago'

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers had the opportunity to help themselves out with the Eastern Conference standings. As they were set to play the third-seeded Boston Celtics, a win for the Sixers would've not only completed the sweep -- but it also would've moved the Sixers up a spot as they attempt to climb the ranks.

Unfortunately for Philly, their road struggles continued. A 116-95 loss to Boston did the Sixers zero favors on Saturday. Now, they are two games into a four-game road trip without a win. And their next two opponents happen to be the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Seeing as though the Sixers are struggling to find a way out of the sixth-seed, you could imagine that some within their locker room are growing concerned with the state of the standings. However, it didn't take back to back losses for some to get worried.

Sixers' starting forward Tobias Harris admitted that he grew concerned with his team's progress about ten games ago. "You break the season up into different sections," Harris said on Saturday, following the loss against Boston. "We're coming towards the end of All-Star break. We gotta close this out and come back from All-Star break and really find our stride and get ready for the playoffs."

Speaking of playoffs, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown believes his team is far from ready for postseason action 50 games into the year. When asked about whether he was concerned about the standings or not, Brown didn't want to talk about records or numbers.

Instead, the Sixers head coach pointed out some particular concerns regarding his team. "We're not equipped to go into the playoffs like we need to be equipped going into the playoffs," Brown stated on Saturday night. "That's what I think about more than the standings."

Seeing as though the Sixers are 9-17 on the road, they have proven to struggle against any and everybody when they aren't in their comfort zone. Playing like that won't translate well into the postseason. That's why home-court advantage in the playoffs is so essential for the Sixers this season.

But as Philly continues to struggle in the East, their spot in the standings remains a legitimate concern. Harris recognized that a while ago, and so far, nothing has really changed from ten games ago until now.

The Sixers have an opportunity to turn things around over the next couple of games, but it's going to be a tall task. We'll see if a bit of urgency can reveal the real 2020 76ers -- or perhaps they will be forced to come to grips with who they truly are.

