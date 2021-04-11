Harris, Green's Rest Was Maintenance, Nothing Serious

The Sixers would take on the OKC Thunder Saturday night and would be without the services of two of their starters. Tobias Harris (knee soreness) and Danny Green (hip soreness) would both be sidelined in the matchup.

After the game, Doc Rivers would be asked about their status moving forward, and gave a positive update. He would say that sitting both players was due to maintenance and not something serious.

Rivers would mention that Green's hip has been something he has been battling with all year. Meanwhile, the decision to sit Harris came after seeing him limping at times during Friday's matchup against New Orleans.

Green and Harris have both been workhorses for the Sixers this season. They were due for a night off their feet. Saturday's game would be the first game Green did not dress this season, impressive from a player in his 12th season. This game would be just the sixth time this season Harris would sit.

Along with being available every night, this duo also logs big minutes regularly. At this point in the season, Harris sits at second on the team in minutes per game at 33.4. Green is not far behind him at 28.3, fifth-highest on the team.

Getting some guys off their feet to end this road trip was a smart move on Doc Rivers' part. The Sixers have a tough road ahead and are going to need everyone as fresh as possible.

Looking ahead, the schedule is about to become grueling for the Sixers. Within the next two weeks, the team will have matchups with the Mavericks, Suns, Clippers, Nets, and a mini-series with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The injury bug has taken its toll on the Sixers multiple times this season. Hearing this news about two key starters should be a huge sigh of relief as the postseason steadily approaches.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.