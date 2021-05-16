Tobias Harris Added to Injury Report Ahead of Magic Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers have quite the crowded injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic. When the team released the initial report on Saturday night, the Sixers had seven players listed as either probable or questionable.

Among those who had their statuses in question as of Saturday night are Seth Curry (hip-related injury management), Danny Green (hip injury management), Ben Simmons (back stiffness), and Matisse Thybulle (hand swelling).

As for the players who have a chance of playing, Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz, and Shake Milton all seem to be on pace to play as they were probable initially and remain with their statuses unchanged on Sunday afternoon.

While none of the original players listed saw their statuses change on Sunday, the Sixers did add another player to the report. Starting veteran forward Tobias Harris is now listed as questionable against the Magic. Per the report, Harris is questionable due to right knee recovery.

Although the Sixers' injury report is crowded, it shouldn't raise too much concern. Considering the 76ers defeated Orlando on Friday to officially clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference, they have nothing left to accomplish in the regular season.

As health remains Philly's top priority heading into the playoffs, the Sixers remain cautious with everybody. Therefore, a good chunk of the team's key rotational players will either sit out on Sunday -- or pick up some extremely limited minutes to ensure they don't risk getting injured in a meaningless matchup.

