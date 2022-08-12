Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris doesn’t spend much time on social media. However, on occasion, the veteran will scan through some of the comment sections related to him to respond to fans who have something to say, whether it’s positive or negative.

After getting married last weekend, Harris has been quite active on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, posting videos and photos from his big day.

Earlier in the week, the Sixers’ Instagram account loaded up a post full of pictures of Harris and some of his teammates at his wedding. While most of the comments under the post were positive and in support of Harris, one fan decided to poke fun at a picture that showed Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Georges Niang, and Matisse Thybulle, according to Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and Georges Niang. Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia

“The KD trade package,” wrote a fan under the post. Harris, who has taken on a ton of criticism throughout his career, seemingly laughed it off.

For those who haven’t been paying close attention, the Sixers are a new team linked to the disgruntled Brooklyn Nets superstar, Kevin Durant.

A couple of months ago, Durant formally requested a trade. At the time, only the Phoenix Suns seemed like a realistic landing spot for the former MVP. Weeks later, the Boston Celtics were linked to the superstar.

While the rumors simmered a bit over the last few weeks, a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania made it clear that Durant hasn’t had a change of heart and still desires to be moved at some point before the 2022-2023 season begins.

Two days after that report, Ian Begley of SNY reported that high-ranking members of the Sixers’ front office would like to explore a trade for Durant and the superstar forward reportedly views the Sixers as a desired landing spot.

If the Sixers were to attempt to trade for Durant, Harris would likely have to be on the table for salary-matching purposes. Also, Brooklyn would likely request Maxey as he’s Philly’s biggest trade chip outside of Joel Embiid and James Harden.

The likelihood of the Sixers landing Durant is slim at this time. Therefore, Tobias Harris is laughing off the rumors for the time being.

