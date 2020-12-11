Tobias Harris Looks 'Way More Comfortable' in Practice

When Doc Rivers signed on with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, many believed his arrival could be extremely beneficial for the team's starting forward, Tobias Harris. Back before Harris played for the Sixers, he spent just under two seasons playing for Rivers on the Los Angeles Clippers.

After getting traded to LA during the 2017-2018 NBA season, Harris saw an immediate slight boost in production as he began averaging 19 points-per-game while shooting 41-percent from three. The following year, Harris averaged a career-high of 20 points-per-game while shooting 43-percent from three.

55 games into the season, the Clippers shopped Harris around as he was on a contract year and would likely hit the free agency market by the time the 2019 offseason rolled around. Before the trade deadline during the 2018-2019 season, the Clippers struck a deal, which sent Harris to the Sixers, where he eventually earned a max contract.

Two years later, and Harris is being coached by Rivers once again. Although Harris' production didn't plummet with Brett Brown as his head coach, the max contracted veteran clearly hadn't played to his full potential in Philly because his numbers were slightly down compared to his time from when he was with the Clippers.

Last week, Rivers had an idea that Harris was trying to dribble and do too much when on the court the last couple of seasons. Now that Rivers is in town, though, he's hoping to get Harris back to his West Coast ways, and so far, the process has gone well.

"I thought he had kind of a breakthrough a little bit today," Rivers said on Wednesday following a Sixers practice session. "[He] got to the basket several times, got his shot, looked way more comfortable. You know it's a process from the get back to just that quick decision basketball. I just think Tobias going downhill is really hard to guard, and the more he does that, the more easy shots he'll end up having as well. So he's getting it a day at a time."

As the Sixers lacked consistent shooters last season, Harris was relied on to shoot at a higher volume from beyond-the-arc. With better-fitting talent surrounding Harris and the rest of the team, the Sixers' ball movement, pace, and space should be much more ideal as the front office built a roster tailored to the Sixers' specific needs.

While the front office added personnel to complement Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons specifically, Harris will also benefit from the changes as he'll likely receive better looks on the floor when he gets the ball.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_