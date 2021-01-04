Tobias Harris Shares Player of the Week Honors With Steph Curry

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris had a lot of pressure weighing on him heading into the 2020-2021 NBA season. After signing a max contract last summer, Harris had sky-high expectations for his play last year.

While the veteran forward was one of the Sixers' more reliable scorers throughout the season, Harris didn't exactly live up to expectations. He looked to change that heading into the second season of his long-term deal in Philly.

As the 76ers opened up the season against the Washington Wizards two weeks ago, Harris underwhelmed and caught a lot of heat once again for his shaky play. Ever since that first matchup, though, the veteran forward has caught fire.

Since facing off against the Toronto Raptors last week, Harris has had three-straight solid games, which didn't go unnoticed by the league. In matchups against the Raptors, Orlando Magic, and the Charlotte Hornets, Harris averaged 23 points-per-game while shooting 57-percent from the field.

While Harris' offense is typically what he's recognized for, his defense has been on par with the likings of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Through six games this year, Harris is tied with Simmons in leading the 76ers in blocks and steals.

Overall, Harris' contributions helped his team earn a 5-1 record, giving them sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference. On a personal level, Harris also picks up a personal accolade as he's been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second week of the season.

The Sixers veteran is in good company as he shares Player of the Week honors with Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_