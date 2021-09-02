Sixers' Tobias Harris Spotted Playing Hoops With Adam Sandler, Trae Young, & More

Over the course of the offseason, we've seen several clips of Sixers players getting some reps in on the court outside of the team's New Jersey-based practice facility.

Both Ben Simmons and Tyrese Maxey have been out in Los Angeles getting some run in with Chris Johnson and other members of the Klutch team.

Meanwhile, 76ers max forward Tobias Harris was spotted playing some hoops with comedian and movie star Adam Sandler on Wednesday.

Lately, Sandler's been spending a lot of time around Philadelphia. As he's currently filming his new movie titled "Hustle," which is based in several areas, including the City of Brotherly Love, Sandler has included several members of the Sixers in his film about a former basketball recruiter that tries to restart his career by bringing a player from overseas to play in the NBA.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Juancho Hernangómez is set to play the main character in Sandler's film. But several Sixers will have cameos in the film as Sandler confirmed those who were on the set last week.

"Yesterday, I did a scene with Doc Rivers, and a bunch of the Sixers were in there," Sandler said last week. "Tobias (Harris), Matisse (Thybulle), Seth Curry, and Tyrese Maxey. It’s all nice, guys."

While Sandler mentioned last week that he hadn't really got a chance to run with some of the pros he's been around, that all changed on Wednesday when he got on the court with Harris, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, and more.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_