September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.COM
Search
Sixers' Tobias Harris Spotted Playing Hoops With Adam Sandler, Trae Young, & More

Sixers' Tobias Harris Spotted Playing Hoops With Adam Sandler, Trae Young, & More

Author:
Publish date:

Over the course of the offseason, we've seen several clips of Sixers players getting some reps in on the court outside of the team's New Jersey-based practice facility. 

Both Ben Simmons and Tyrese Maxey have been out in Los Angeles getting some run in with Chris Johnson and other members of the Klutch team.

Meanwhile, 76ers max forward Tobias Harris was spotted playing some hoops with comedian and movie star Adam Sandler on Wednesday.

Lately, Sandler's been spending a lot of time around Philadelphia. As he's currently filming his new movie titled "Hustle," which is based in several areas, including the City of Brotherly Love, Sandler has included several members of the Sixers in his film about a former basketball recruiter that tries to restart his career by bringing a player from overseas to play in the NBA.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Juancho Hernangómez is set to play the main character in Sandler's film. But several Sixers will have cameos in the film as Sandler confirmed those who were on the set last week.

"Yesterday, I did a scene with Doc Rivers, and a bunch of the Sixers were in there," Sandler said last week. "Tobias (Harris), Matisse (Thybulle), Seth Curry, and Tyrese Maxey. It’s all nice, guys."

While Sandler mentioned last week that he hadn't really got a chance to run with some of the pros he's been around, that all changed on Wednesday when he got on the court with Harris, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, and more.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ 

USATSI_16265769_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Sixers' Tobias Harris Spotted Playing Hoops With Adam Sandler, Trae Young, & More

USATSI_16227036_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Brooklyn Nets Add Rumored Sixers Target

USATSI_14665076_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Podcast: Are We Nearing the End of the Ben Simmons Trade Saga?

USATSI_15871652_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons Will Play Anywhere But Philly

USATSI_10732114_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Timberwolves Veteran Wants Ben Simmons in Minnesota

USATSI_13956939_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Executive Suggests Simmons Wants to Join Lakers, Warriors, or Kings

USATSI_16199175_168388689_lowres
News

Bleacher Report Grades Sixers' Offseason Moves

USATSI_15599716_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Joel Embiid Tweets Sixers Fans 'Gotta be Better'