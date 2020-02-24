Sixers' Tobias Harris Upgraded to Questionable vs. Hawks on Monday

The injury hits won't stop coming for the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Throughout the year, they have had their fair share of significant setbacks -- especially within the starting lineup. Earlier in the year, the usual suspects who were dealing with injuries happened to be Joel Embiid and Josh Richardson.

Lately, though, those two have been healthy enough to contribute. Now, the Sixers are dealing with injuries to two unusual prospects within their starting lineup. The first one is Ben Simmons. While the All-Star guard is typically healthy and available for the Sixers, his lower-back issues have forced him to miss a notable amount of time already.

Last Thursday, Simmons was ruled out against Brooklyn. On Saturday, he didn't last more than a quarter before heading to the locker room for good. It's unclear what Simmons is dealing with at this point, but it is known he will miss another game as the Sixers host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Simmons wasn't alone on that list of starters who could potentially miss Monday's game. Tobias Harris was also listed as doubtful on Sunday night's injury report. According to The Inquirer's Keith Pompey, Harris suffered a right knee contusion during Saturday night's loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

When the initial report regarding Harris' setback came about, it seemed as if the starting forward was a lock to miss Monday's game.

However, that might change. As of Monday afternoon, the Sixers have upgraded Harris from doubtful to questionable on the injury report. And according to Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice, the veteran will be able to determine whether he can push through the pain or not during his pregame warmups at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night.

