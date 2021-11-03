Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Sixers' Tobias Harris Ruled Out vs. Bulls on Wednesday
    Publish date:

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers are gearing up for a tough matchup against the red-hot Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Unfortunately, Philly will be shorthanded for the second game in a row as they are missing quite a few key players.

    As expected, Ben Simmons will not make his anticipated return on Wednesday as he remains ruled out due to personal reasons. While the Sixers will be happy to welcome Joel Embiid back to the starting lineup after he got a rest night, the veteran forward Tobias Harris will not be joining him.

    On Monday night, Harris was gearing up for the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Having every intention of playing, Harris was spotted warming up hours before the game. 40 minutes before tip-off, though, the veteran forward was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.

    Harris didn't appear on the court against the Trail Blazers, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the veteran forward was expected to miss multiple games moving forward.

    After Philly's shocking shorthanded win over the Blazers, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers admitted that since everything happened so quickly last-minute, he didn't have the chance to speak to Harris prior to his postgame press conference.

    "[I found out] about 40 minutes [before the game]," Rivers stated on Monday night. "I don't even know yet exactly. Honestly, it happened right before. We just met as coaches to see who to start, and I have yet to talk to Tobias. I'm gonna do that right after this and figure out what's going on."

    The Sixers currently cannot offer a timetable for Harris' return, but he is guaranteed to miss Wednesday night's game against the Bulls. According to the early injury report on Tuesday, Harris has already been ruled out as he remains in the NBA's health and safety protocol.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

