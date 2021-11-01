Tobias Harris Ruled Out for Monday's Matchup vs. Blazers

The Philadelphia 76ers will miss a couple of players on Monday night when they face Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. Leading up to the matchup, the Sixers ruled out point guard Ben Simmons and two-way guard Grant Riller, as expected.

In addition, Sixers center Joel Embiid will miss the game. Embiid, who's been questionable leading up to five of the first six games of the season due to knee soreness, will get the night off on Monday for rest purposes.

"It had nothing to do with his knee, it was just planned," said Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Monday. "This was the day that we had planned. That's as much as I know. We kind of went over schedule, we go over it monthly, and we planned it out. It doesn't always go as planned, obviously. But so far, so good."

Not too long after Rivers addressed Embiid's eventual absence, the Sixers ruled out their starting power forward, Tobias Harris as well. According to a Sixers official, Harris has been entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.

With Harris out, the Sixers will be without three key starters in Harris, Embiid, and Simmons. Now, the Sixers will face the Portland Trail Blazers with the young sharpshooter Furkan Korkmaz starting in his place.

And with Embiid out of the lineup, the Sixers will roll with Andre Drummond, as expected. "[I want him] just being Andre," said Rivers in regards to Drummond. "He doesn't need to be anything more than that. He just needs to play his role. I don't need him to do anything different, you know? Just be solid."

The Sixers and the Blazers are set to tip-off at 7 PM EST.

