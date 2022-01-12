Tobias Harris Set to Play vs. Hornets

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers added a new name to their injury report as veteran forward Tobias Harris is dealing with shoulder pain.

Although Harris has had multiple setbacks this season, he's been healthy and available for the Sixers as of late.

However, the veteran underwent an MRI on his shoulder on Tuesday as he was experiencing pain following Philadelphia's Monday night victory over the Houston Rockets.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Harris' MRI confirmed that he's dealing with tendinitis in his right shoulder. Per Haynes' report, Harris is not expected to miss any time due to the setback.

The Sixers confirmed that much on Wednesday as he's been cleared for action against the Hornets. A couple of hours before tip-off, Harris went through a pregame warmup to confirm he was feeling fine and ready to go.

Lately, Harris has been much more productive for the Sixers. While his struggles from beyond the arc are still a concern, the veteran forward has been shooting much better from the field. In the first four games this month, Harris has drained 48-percent of his shots from the field while averaging 18 points.

Earlier this year, Harris wasn't blind to his struggles. And he knew that his lack of availability contributed to his regression.

Seven games into the season, Harris missed time as he tested positive for COVID-19. After sitting out for six-straight games, Harris returned to the floor for the next five games. Then, the veteran missed time due to a hip injury.

In total, Harris missed nine games this season. He's been available for 16-straight games, and the streak won't be broken on Wednesday night as he's set to start for the Sixers once again.

