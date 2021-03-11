Tobias Harris Stepped up to Lead During Wednesday's Odd Practice

Coming back from a one-week break, NBA teams are typically getting healthier after All-Star weekend. Unfortunately, that trend doesn't apply to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The positive news is that nobody has suffered any major setbacks that will keep them out for long. However, missing several key players and possibly a head coach to start the second half isn't anywhere near ideal.

On Wednesday night, the Sixers practiced for the first time since wrapping up the first half of the season last Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. As expected, the team's two All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, weren't present in Chicago as they're back in Philly continuing to quarantine after getting exposed to COVID-19.

While Simmons and Embiid both continue to test negative, the NBA's health and safety protocol require them to stay away from the team for at least seven days. Embiid's quarantine can be lifted as early as Friday, while Simmons has to wait until Saturday.

Along with Simmons and Embiid's absence, the Sixers also didn't have their head coach in the mix as Doc Rivers was battling a non-COVID-19 sickness. According to a Sixers spokesperson, Rivers felt under the weather and stayed back at his hotel room in Chicago. While he hopes to coach in Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls, his status remains in the air.

So, without Rivers at the helm, assistant coach Dave Joerger took over head coaching duties for the day and offered insight into how the strange practice session without Embiid, Simmons, and Rivers went.

"Certainly, we missed Doc and certainly also missed Ben and Joel out there," Joerger said following the session. "It had a bit of a strange feeling." The first practice back is the most difficult in Joerger's eyes since players return slightly rusty after getting notable time off. While the 76ers likely had that issue, Joerger credits some of the team's veterans for motivating the team to bring in high energy.

"As assistants, our job is to get the rust off a little bit, try to get some shots, get up and down the floor, bring some juice and energy," Joerger explained. "We have to work on some things that before the break, we need to polish up on a little bit on offense and defense. Our guys were tuned in. You know, we have a great leader in Tobias Harris as far as his veteranship. Dwight Howard and those kinds of guys -- guys got their work done -- still getting some shots, and we'll get after it tomorrow."

The Sixers and the Bulls will go head to head for the second time this season on Thursday night at the United Center. Philly will have to rely on Tobias Harris to step up on both ends of the floor and help lead the extremely shorthanded Sixers to victory.

