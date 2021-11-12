Tobias Harris Discusses His 'Tough' Ten Days Dealing With COVID-19

Tobias Harris thought he might have allergies on November 1st when the Philadelphia 76ers were set to play the Portland Trail Blazers. The Sixers veteran forward had every intention of playing against the Blazers last week, but he was advised to get tested for COVID-19 before the matchup just to be sure.

Forty minutes before tipping the game off, Doc Rivers found out he would lose his starting power forward to the NBA's health and safety protocol as Harris tested positive for COVID-19. Although he would get an opportunity to take two more tests over the next 24 hours, it was apparent that it wasn't just allergies Harris was fighting.

"When I got back home that night, it was rough," Harris explained on Thursday. "Like fever body aches, you know the whole nine, so from there, it was tough."

Within the first couple of days since testing positive, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made it apparent that Harris wasn't feeling great and was certainly symptomatic despite being fully vaccinated. Fortunately, his health progressed over the next week, and Harris was able to return within the ten-day timeframe he was ruled out for.

While the veteran forward probably could've used a couple of days off from games to ramp up on-court work to get back into game shape, sitting out wasn't an option for Harris as he recognized the Sixers were in a challenging position, missing a handful of players.

"We're down a lot of bodies," Harris explained. "When I was watching the Milwaukee game, I was like, 'Man, this dude is logging 40 minutes,' and I'm like, if I can semi-go, I'm not about to leave my guys out there to go play. I could work out and things like that. I didn't look at this as me coming back from injury. This was like my body's healthy, you know my bones and muscles are healthy. I was like, I can go out there and play, even play a couple of minutes. I did say I wasn't going to go play if I was on a minute restriction that's one thing I did say."

Although Doc Rivers would've liked to keep Harris' minutes down during his return on Thursday, the veteran forward logged 36 minutes of playing time. During that time, he scored 19 points, collecting seven rebounds and seven assists. There was some rust for Harris, as expected, but the good news is that he feels healthy once again and doesn't seem to be battling any after effects of COVID-19 at this time.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.