Tobias Harris Discusses His 'Tough' Ten Days Dealing With COVID-19

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Tobias Harris Discusses 'Tough' Ten Days Dealing With COVID-19
    Publish date:

    Tobias Harris Discusses 'Tough' Ten Days Dealing With COVID-19

    Author:

    Tobias Harris thought he might have allergies on November 1st when the Philadelphia 76ers were set to play the Portland Trail Blazers. The Sixers veteran forward had every intention of playing against the Blazers last week, but he was advised to get tested for COVID-19 before the matchup just to be sure.

    Forty minutes before tipping the game off, Doc Rivers found out he would lose his starting power forward to the NBA's health and safety protocol as Harris tested positive for COVID-19. Although he would get an opportunity to take two more tests over the next 24 hours, it was apparent that it wasn't just allergies Harris was fighting.

    "When I got back home that night, it was rough," Harris explained on Thursday. "Like fever body aches, you know the whole nine, so from there, it was tough."

    Read More

    Within the first couple of days since testing positive, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made it apparent that Harris wasn't feeling great and was certainly symptomatic despite being fully vaccinated. Fortunately, his health progressed over the next week, and Harris was able to return within the ten-day timeframe he was ruled out for.

    While the veteran forward probably could've used a couple of days off from games to ramp up on-court work to get back into game shape, sitting out wasn't an option for Harris as he recognized the Sixers were in a challenging position, missing a handful of players.

    "We're down a lot of bodies," Harris explained. "When I was watching the Milwaukee game, I was like, 'Man, this dude is logging 40 minutes,' and I'm like, if I can semi-go, I'm not about to leave my guys out there to go play. I could work out and things like that. I didn't look at this as me coming back from injury. This was like my body's healthy, you know my bones and muscles are healthy. I was like, I can go out there and play, even play a couple of minutes. I did say I wasn't going to go play if I was on a minute restriction that's one thing I did say."

    Although Doc Rivers would've liked to keep Harris' minutes down during his return on Thursday, the veteran forward logged 36 minutes of playing time. During that time, he scored 19 points, collecting seven rebounds and seven assists. There was some rust for Harris, as expected, but the good news is that he feels healthy once again and doesn't seem to be battling any after effects of COVID-19 at this time.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_17143399_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tobias Harris Discusses His 'Tough' Ten Days Dealing With COVID-19

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16040970_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Dwight Howard Defends Ben Simmons

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17142758_168388689_lowres
    News

    Rivers Assesses Tobias Harris' First Game Back vs. Raptors

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_15808562_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Doc Rivers, Rich Paul Remain Unsure of Ben Simmons' Timeline to Return

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17142535_168388689_lowres
    News

    Player Observations After Sixers Fall Short to Raptors on Thursday

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16276311_168388689_lowres
    News

    Seth Curry, Tobias Harris Set to Return vs. Raptors

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16909709_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17005494_168388689_lowres
    News

    Rivers Discusses the Boost Harris Offers Sixers Ahead of Raptors Game

    Nov 11, 2021