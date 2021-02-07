Sixers' Tobias Harris Talks Trusting Doc Rivers' System

When the Los Angeles Clippers parted ways with head coach Doc Rivers in the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers didn't waste a second before attempting to lure him into Philly. As the Sixers were on their first head coaching search in seven years, they believed Rivers could be the perfect candidate to come in and help get the organization back on the right path.

24 games into Rivers' first season as the Sixers head coach, it looks like Josh Harris, David Blitzer, and Elton Brand made the right choice. At 17-7, the 76ers are currently the Eastern Conference's top team. Joel Embiid looks like the NBA's MVP, Ben Simmons is more aggressive, and Tobias Harris looks like an All-Star.

Harris, who has played for Rivers in under two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, knew what the veteran coach brought to the table when he arrived in Philly. He didn't need to be sold on Rivers, and his system as Harris put up career-high numbers with the Clippers before getting traded to the Sixers. However, you can't say the same for the rest of the team.

Players such as Simmons, Embiid, Seth Curry, Danny Green, and much more don't have the same experience as Harris. They didn't know firsthand what Rivers' system could do for them. At this point, a little less than two months into the 2020-2021 NBA season, Tobias Harris believes his teammates' ability to trust Rivers and the rest of the coaching staff's game-planning has helped the Sixers become successful so far.

"I think it's the trust in the system," Harris said in regards to Philly's early success. "Luckily, we were able to see early on things that Doc was harping on to put into this system of play. Things he knew would be able to help us win. We were able to see results early, which is being fine with that and accepting that type of role of, this is how we have to play to be successful. And we can do it night after night."

Through a month and some change, Rivers earned Eastern Conference Coach of the Month honors for this very reason. He inherited a talented team that needed a new voice for the players to trust and a fresh game plan to get the best out of the personnel on the roster. "I think it would be a different story if we were trying to do those things and weren't winning," Harris continued. "But the formula has been there -- it's been successful. So, for us, it's just 'let's stick to the script.'"

So far, the Sixers trust Rivers to lead them and make the right calls, and it's all paying off. Now, they just have to sustain this early success.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_