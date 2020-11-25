Tony Bradley Looks Forward to Learning From Embiid, Howard

Tony Bradley is in a great position for a young big man in the NBA who's looking to learn. For the last three seasons, the 22-year-old former 28th overall pick has a lot of time watching Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert go to work.

As one of the NBA's best defenders, Gobert served as a great example for the former North Carolina center, who played 70 games for the Jazz.

"It was great just learning from him," Bradley said in regards to Gobert. "Seeing things he did on the floor, the advantages of him on defense, things he'll do just by altering shots -- his presence -- just learning different things like that. I've learned a lot."

Last week, the Jazz sent Bradley to the Detroit Pistons. In less than a week, the veteran center found himself traded once again. This time, it was to the Sixers. While Bradley will no longer learn under Rudy Gobert, the seven-footer will once again end up with a great learning experience as he'll watch guys like Joel Embiid and Dwight Howard.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to learn," Bradley said. "I'm just a learning guy -- I love learning, and I'm just trying to grow and find different things and ways to improve -- especially defensively. To come to Philly now with guys like Dwight Howard and Joel Embiid, I'm just looking forward to continuing to grow and watch what they're doing to see what I can take from them and learn where to improve my game."

Heading into his fourth NBA season, Bradley has averaged about ten minutes on the floor through three seasons. While his playing time has been limited and could remain that way again this season as long as Howard and Embiid stay healthy, the young big man is still in an excellent position with the 76ers as he's got two well-respected seasoned veterans ready to act as mentors to him.

