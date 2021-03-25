Sixers Trade Target Delon Wright Lands With Kings

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry has been the key focus for the Philadelphia 76ers over the last couple of days. While it seems the Sixers will be a part of the Lowry sweepstakes down to the wire, they have other options available.

Several point guards have been linked to the 76ers over the last couple of months. One of them happened to be Detroit Pistons guard Delon Wright.

As the 28-year-old guard was starting for Detroit, who is clearly out of the playoff picture within the Eastern Conference at this point, the Pistons became sellers this year, as expected.

Late on Wednesday night, Detroit finally sold off the veteran guard in a trade with the Sacramento Kings. In return, the Pistons will receive veteran guard Cory Joseph and two second-round picks, according to ESPN's NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wright, who has another season left on his contract, was having himself a solid season with the Pistons. In 36 games this year, he's averaged 10.4 points-per-game while hitting on 46-percent of his shots from the field and 34-percent of his threes.

The veteran guard made sense for the Sixers, who could use another ball handler to come off the bench so they can shift Shake Milton over to shooting guard, but Wright will remain in Sacramento's plans moving forward as they expect him to be a key piece to their roster for at least next season.

With Wright off the board, that leaves the Sixers with several other options, including Lowry, Will Barton, George Hill, and Lonzo Ball. Whatever the Sixers intend to do, they have to get it done by Thursday afternoon, as the market closes soon.

