NewsSI.COM
Search
Sixers Trade Target Delon Wright Lands With Kings

Sixers Trade Target Delon Wright Lands With Kings

Scratch Delon Wright off the Sixers' board.
Author:
Publish date:

Scratch Delon Wright off the Sixers' board.

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry has been the key focus for the Philadelphia 76ers over the last couple of days. While it seems the Sixers will be a part of the Lowry sweepstakes down to the wire, they have other options available.

Several point guards have been linked to the 76ers over the last couple of months. One of them happened to be Detroit Pistons guard Delon Wright. 

As the 28-year-old guard was starting for Detroit, who is clearly out of the playoff picture within the Eastern Conference at this point, the Pistons became sellers this year, as expected.

Late on Wednesday night, Detroit finally sold off the veteran guard in a trade with the Sacramento Kings. In return, the Pistons will receive veteran guard Cory Joseph and two second-round picks, according to ESPN's NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wright, who has another season left on his contract, was having himself a solid season with the Pistons. In 36 games this year, he's averaged 10.4 points-per-game while hitting on 46-percent of his shots from the field and 34-percent of his threes. 

The veteran guard made sense for the Sixers, who could use another ball handler to come off the bench so they can shift Shake Milton over to shooting guard, but Wright will remain in Sacramento's plans moving forward as they expect him to be a key piece to their roster for at least next season.

[RELATED: 5 Players to Keep an Eye on as NBA Trade Deadline Nears]

With Wright off the board, that leaves the Sixers with several other options, including Lowry, Will Barton, George Hill, and Lonzo Ball. Whatever the Sixers intend to do, they have to get it done by Thursday afternoon, as the market closes soon.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

USATSI_15476725_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Sixers Trade Target Delon Wright Lands With Kings

USATSI_15772844_168388689_lowres
News

Tobias Harris Botches J. Cole Lyrics During Awkward Postgame Interview

USATSI_15741283_168388689_lowres (1)
News

NBA Trade Deadline Isn't a Topic of Conversation Within Sixers' Locker Room

USATSI_15745489_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Tobias Harris Reveals Message for Young Players in Trade Rumors

USATSI_15661330_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Insider Considers Lonzo Ball Trade to Sixers a Longshot

USATSI_12631934_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Sixers Believe It's a 'Longshot' They Land Kyle Lowry

USATSI_15744769_168388689_lowres
News

Philadelphia 76ers: 5 Players to Keep an Eye on as NBA Trade Deadline Nears

USATSI_15744912_168388689_lowres
News

Thybulle, Maxey Reportedly Drawing Interest in Trade Market