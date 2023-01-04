Sixers Twitter Reacts to Isaiah Joe Going Off vs. Celtics

A few days after coming up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on New Year’s Eve, the Oklahoma City Thunder hosted the defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics at the Paycom Center on Tuesday night.

Although the Thunder were underdogs going into the matchup with Jayson Tatum and the Celtics, OKC was ready for war and picked up a shockingly impressive victory over the Eastern Conference’s top dogs at the moment.

While the Thunder got impressive performances from a trio of starters, including Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, and Jalen Williams, OKC’s bench had themselves a night as Tre Mann, and Isaiah Joe erupted for 21 points a piece.

The latter player was the topic of discussion amongst Sixers fans on Twitter Tuesday night as regrets continue to fly out in Philly.

What Sixers Fans Are Saying

A Recap

For those who didn’t tune into the 150-117 beatdown of the Boston Celtics, courtesy of the young and rebuilding Thunder, former Sixers’ sharpshooter Isaiah Joe exceeded 20 points for the second time this season.

As the young guard checked in for a little under 28 minutes off the bench, Joe had the opportunity to put up 13 shots from the field, seven of which came from beyond the arc.

Knocking down 62 percent of his field goal attempts, Joe collected 21 points. He also produced four assists and came down with four rebounds.

Joe’s impressive outing in the 33-point victory over Boston comes just one game after he faced the 76ers for the first time since getting waived in the offseason. In the outing against the Sixers, Joe checked in for 19 minutes, drilling three of his shots for eight points.

Overall, Joe’s seen the court for 30 games with OKC this year. He’s currently averaging seven points while knocking down 48 percent of his field goals and 45 percent of his threes on four attempts per game. As the young sharpshooter continues to prove he belongs in the Thunder’s rotation, Sixers fans continue to think about what could’ve been had the Sixers kept the former second-round pick around.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.