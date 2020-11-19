SI.com
Sixers Select Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey in 2020 NBA Draft

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers have selected Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. 

While it's not necessarily a sleeper pick, the selection of Maxey comes as a bit of a surprise considering nobody could've guessed he would fall this far. 

The Dallas, Texas native was a top-20 recruit coming out of South Garland High School. In May of 2018, Maxey committed to the University of Kentucky as a five-star recruit. Maxey ended up spending just a single season with the Wildcats.

During his lone year at Kentucky, Maxey started in 28 of 31 games and averaged nearly 35 minutes on the court. The young guard shot 42-percent from the field and 29-percent from three while putting up 14 points-per-game.

