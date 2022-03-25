Tyrese Maxey Appreciates Compliments From Jimmy Butler

The Philadelphia 76ers opened up the week with a tough matchup against the Miami Heat. The circumstances on Monday certainly weren't ideal for the Sixers.

Not only were they coming off of a disappointing loss less than 24 hours before tipping off against the Heat, but the Sixers also ruled out Joel Embiid and James Harden before the matchup.

A franchise facing their conference's top team without their two All-Stars on board would typically result in a blowout loss. But Tyrese Maxey helped lead the Sixers to an unlikely victory over Miami.

In 28 minutes of action, Maxey hit on nine of his 18 shots from the field. He wrapped up the game with 28 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Thanks to Maxey's contributions -- especially late in the game -- the Sixers picked up a seven-point victory over Miami, which garnered Maxey praise from Miami stars.

Jimmy Butler's Praise for Maxey

"He is a heck of a player," said Heat star Jimmy Butler. "The way he scored the ball in the fourth and all throughout the game. Drawing help and making the right plays, he's been doing it all year long. I hear how hard he works, and I definitely respect him and his game, and he's going to be in this league for a long time just like one of the youngsters on my team and so many other youngsters around the league."

Hearing praise from Butler meant a lot to the young Sixers guard. As the 21-year-old rising star grew up watching Butler play ball, Maxey appreciates the kind words from the former Sixers star.

"Growing up watching him when he was in Chicago and when he was here, and he just plays so hard," said Maxey. "You can tell that he loves the game and he has really passion for, and I heard about his work ethic is crazy as well. I just really do appreciate those guys, and I look up to a lot of these guys in the NBA."

