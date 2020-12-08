News
Sixers Rookie Tyrese Maxey is Back to Work

Tyrese Maxey is finally joining the Sixers this offseason.
Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Tyrese Maxey surely doesn't lack a work ethic. As the young guard prepared for the 2020 NBA Draft this year, the former Kentucky standout would partake in two workouts a day to get ready for the next step.

Before Maxey became a member of the Sixers, his new two-time All-Star teammate had heavy praise for his work ethic. "Tyrese is going to be great; he works so hard," said Ben Simmons. "Just over the summer, seeing him work was insane."

Maxey was expected to give his entire team a look at how hard he's willing to work at the next level this week, but an unfortunate setback has kept the rookie out of the gym as of late. Last Tuesday, the individual workout phase of the offseason started around the NBA.

Then on Sunday, the Sixers were back at the team's practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, participating in group workouts. As we now know, Maxey was not part of the team's first few sessions as he tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Being a rookie in the NBA is hard enough as it is, but Maxey has been dealing with a steep uphill climb in his first offseason. Not only does the former Kentucky guard miss the opportunity to compete in the Summer League to get his feet wet at the NBA level, but he's also missed several practices so far as well.

The good news is Maxey is back. On Monday night, the 21st overall pick posted a quick video on Instagram showing he was at the Sixers training facility in Camden, New Jersey, getting ready to take part in a late-night workout.

[READ: Sixers Keeping Tyrese Maxey Involved as he Quarantines]

On Tuesday morning, a source confirms to Sports Illustrated that Maxey has been cleared and plans to join the 76ers as a non-contact participant for his first NBA practice on Tuesday morning. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

