Will Tyrese Maxey be Cleared for Action vs. Hawks?

    December 23, 2021
    The Philadelphia 76ers have missed their starting point guard Tyrese Maxey as of late. 

    As the young star suffered a quad contusion during last week's matchup at home against the Miami Heat, Maxey found himself dealing with pain leading up to Philadelphia's Thursday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

    Although he wasn't on the injury report for most of the day, the Sixers labeled Maxey as a late scratch as he was ruled out under an hour before the Sixers and the Nets tipped off for their second matchup of the year against each other.

    After the Sixers took the day off on Friday, they returned to practice on Saturday. Maxey was present and was a participant, but a limited one. 

    "We're gonna re-evaluate tomorrow," said Maxey on Saturday, according to Ky Carlin of the Sixers Wire. "We went through some stuff today, and we'll see tomorrow."

    Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed that Maxey "didn't do too much" during Saturday's practice session, which was a bit concerning for his Sunday night status.

    Leading up to Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Maxey was questionable, as expected. While it's unclear whether he would've gotten the green light to go or not, the Sixers never had to decide as their matchup against New Orleans was pushed back to a later date.

    The following night, the Sixers geared up for a game against the Boston Celtics. Once again, Maxey's playing status was in question. While the Sixers left the door open for his possible return, the young guard was ruled out hours before tip-off.

    Fortunately, the Sixers survived in Boston without their starting point guard. And now, they'll get him back in time for their matchup at home against the Atlanta Hawks. As the Sixers revealed their injury report on Wednesday night, Maxey was left off of it for the first time in a week. Therefore, barring any sudden setbacks, the young guard will be good to go on Thursday night against the Hawks.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

