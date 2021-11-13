Tyrese Maxey Enjoyed Competing Against Fred VanVleet

Tyrese Maxey is off to a stellar start to the 2021-2022 NBA season. As he's been shining for the Sixers at the starting point guard position, the second-year guard hasn't had it easy as he's been matching up against some of the NBA's best guards as Ben Simmons remains off the court due to personal reasons.

Lately, Maxey's seen some solid performances by opposing guards. Earlier this week, he faced a player he'd like to model his game after in Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday. Then on Thursday, Maxey watched Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet flash brilliance as Toronto put the Sixers away on the second night of a back-to-back for them.

After Thursday's loss, Tyrese Maxey discussed the performance put on by VanVleet. While the young Sixer knows that VanVleet is a well-respected NBA guard these days after he got off to a slow start to his professional career, Maxey recalled watching VanVleet play in college and figured the Raptors star would be successful in the pros.

"I remember, I don't know what grade I was in," Maxey said on Thursday. "[I was] watching him at Wichita State, and I was telling my friends, I think he's gonna be really good when he gets to the NBA. He's pretty good."

VanVleet was a key reason the Sixers picked up their fifth loss on Thursday night. As both teams were missing key players, others were expected to step up. Maxey was that guy for Philly as he put up a team-high of 33 points in just under 40 minutes of action. Meanwhile, on the other end, VanVleet collected 32 points in 40 minutes.

"His pace, smart, very intelligent," Maxey said in regards to VanVleet. "He knows when to go fast, he knows when to go slow, he knows how to change his pace, he knows how to draw fouls. He's a very smart player, a very heady player. ... It was great competing against him. Hats off to him."

Thursday's game was the first of several matchups between Maxey's Sixers and VanVleet's Raptors. The next time the two teams will meet will be on December 28, when the Sixers travel to Toronto for the first time this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.