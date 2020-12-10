Tyrese Maxey Details Odd Start to First Sixers Training Camp

Tyrese Maxey is back on the court, but his first NBA training camp has been off to an odd start.

As the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, former Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey couldn't wait to get on the court for the Philadelphia 76ers to show his new coaching staff and teammates what he's got.

Last Tuesday, the NBA allowed teams to open up their practice facilities so players can begin taking part in individual workouts. Then on Sunday, group activities were permitted. As the COVID-19 pandemic is still going on, NBA organizations anticipated some players' absences due to the virus.

Unfortunately, the Sixers had two players who were positive for COVID-19, and the first-round rookie Tyrese Maxey was one of them. Typically, NBA rookies are anxious to get their feet wet for their first NBA training camp, but Maxey's debut was delayed.

"I had to quarantine and relax," the rookie said. "I asked my mom as soon as I tested positive to bring everything to my little section, and I'd lift weights and do different things like that just to stay in tune."

The good news is Maxey didn't suffer any serious physical setbacks as he only experienced mild symptoms from the virus. But, the rookie did have quite the odd start to his first training camp this week.

On Monday, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers explained the system the team set up for Maxey as he quarantines. "He watches the practice through Zoom," Rivers explained. "After the practice, he gets to one of our assistant coaches, and they try to walk him through the practice again."

Maxey's idea of working typically includes hitting the gym twice a day and physically hooping. As he could not leave his house, though, the rookie was limited to watching film and having discussions with Rivers' assistants.

"It was nice to watch practice, and you know, stay in flow," Maxey said. "It was an easy transition when I got out on the court [on Tuesday]. You pick up on certain things because you get to watch things over and over and get to replay it and things like that because it's not in realtime, so you can break it down in slow motion and still frame. It was good to see it today -- see it in person and hear different coaches' voices. I'm just ready to get out there."

Although Maxey was at the Sixers' practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, the rookie was limited to non-contact activities on Tuesday morning for training camp. As he progresses to becoming a full participant, the rookie feels good about where he's at physically after missing some time.

"I don't think it will take that long to catch up," Maxey said in regards to his conditioning. "That was one of my main emphasis during the summer -- I was going to be in the best shape of my life. Getting back on the court today and a little bit last night, it was kind of a smooth transition. [I felt] a little bit tired, barley, but felt the same type of energy, same type of bounce." Barring any sudden setbacks, the team expects Maxey to be back in full action sometime this week.

