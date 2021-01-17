Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe Rank High in CBS Sports Rookie Rankings

The Philadelphia 76ers have been placed in a tough spot as of late. Ever since their starting guard Seth Curry tested positive for COVID-19 two Thursday's ago, the Sixers have had a few games where they looked depleted.

While it wasn't an ideal situation, the Sixers did come away with a few positives. As veteran players missed time due to injuries or health and safety protocol, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers had no choice but to utilize some of his young guys. While it was just a small sample size, the Sixers' 2020 rookie class flashed tons of promise.

Based on rookie performances around the league this week, Sixers rookies Tyrese Maxey and Isaiah Joe received tons of love in CBS Sports' latest rookie power rankings.

Isaiah Joe

Rank: No. 4

"Joe is another rookie on the Sixers roster that had to step into a bigger role while Philly deals with a depleted roster, and while it wasn't as dazzling as Maxey's performance, he still put up impressive numbers. He's showed loads of confidence with every 3-pointer he's taken since being given a bigger role, and on defense he's just been a menace." - Jasmyn Wimbish.

The Sixers' love for Isaiah Joe was widely known weeks before the 2020 NBA Draft. Rumors indicated Sixers general manager Elton Brand went as far as promising Joe he'll end up in Philly on draft night no matter what.

Brand and the Sixers' front office kept their promise, and now Joe is making it all pay off. While he's far from a finished product, the former Arkansas sharpshooter has averaged 7 points-per-game while shooting 39-percent from deep in nine games.

Since getting his first and only start last Saturday, Joe has earned notable minutes in five matchups. During that time, he averaged 12 PPG, knocking down 43-percent of his threes. Not bad for a second-round pick.

Tyrese Maxey

Rank: No. 1

"Maxey was put in a precarious situation this past week, as the Sixers pushed him into the starting lineup after Philadelphia had several key players like Tobias Harris who were sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols. He not only handled the challenge well, but he shattered expectations." - Jasmyn Wimbish.

Tyrese Maxey notched a career-high of 39 points against the Denver Nuggets last Saturday during his first start. His performance was undoubtedly impressive. But even Maxey's smallest contributions throughout the year have been noteworthy.

Isaiah Joe might earn himself some minutes in the Sixers' rotation when the team gets healthy again. Maxey, on the other hand, isn't going anywhere. He's in the rotation, and he has a role on the 76ers no matter what.

As he's averaged over 20 points-per-game in the last five matchups, Maxey proved he's able to score in the NBA with the ball in his hands. And his defense shouldn't be overlooked. Maxey is a solid NBA guard across the board, and he's proving to be an absolute steal for the Sixers at pick No. 21 this year.

