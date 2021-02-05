Tyrese Maxey Soaks in Knowledge From Joel Embiid & Others

Tyrese Maxey recently wrapped up his first full month in the NBA. Through 23 games, the Philadelphia 76ers rookie has earned himself a spot in the rotation and was even considered a nominee for Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month.

Seeing as though he was the No. 21 overall pick after one season at Kentucky, Maxey was expected to have a slow development with the Sixers. Instead, he's been an important piece for the Eastern Conference's top-seeded team.

Maxey is far from a finished product and he knows it. So, as he looks to improve his game in certain areas, the rookie is looking to his veteran teammates for advice. On Wednesday, Maxey revealed what he wants to learn -- and who he wants to learn from.

"[I'm impressed by how] Joel (Embiid) knows how to get to his spots," Maxey said on Wednesday. "I ask him a lot how he draws his fouls because I want to add that to my game for sure. [I'm just] picking his brain and picking different guys like Tobias (Harris)'s brain, Ben (Simmons)'s brain. You know, those guys have been in the league for a while so they know how it works. They know how it works on and off the court. That's really what I've been doing, being a sponge and soaking it all in."

Through 23 games this season, Maxey has averaged 9.4 points-per-game while shooting 46-percent from the field. In addition to his scoring and ball-handling, the young guard has looked stellar on defense as well. While Maxey deserves tons of credit for his progress so far, considering how hard he works on his game, the rookie recently credited his peers for helping him out.

"[The veterans] have been great, they stay on me and really help me," Maxey said. "We have a great coaching staff, Coach Doc, Coach Sam, all those guys stay on me and I really appreciate them. It makes it like a warm welcome."

