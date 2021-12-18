Tyrese Maxey Limited at Practice Ahead of Pelicans Matchup

The Sixers have been dealing with quite a few setbacks this week. On Monday, as the team geared up to face the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, Philadelphia ruled out two players less than an hour before the 76ers, and the Grizzlies tipped off.

Seth Curry was out due to shoulder soreness, while Joel Embiid got the night off due to rib soreness. While those two returned to the floor for Philly's Wednesday night battle against the Miami Heat, the Sixers lost two more players ahead of that game.

Sixers' veteran forward Georges Niang became the fifth member of the team to enter the NBA's health and safety protocol this season. Meanwhile, the backup guard Furkan Korkamaz was ruled out for a non-COVID illness. Both Korkmaz and Niang missed the Sixers' Thursday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets for the same reasons, but the Sixers also lost Tyrese Maxey ahead of that matchup as well.

Similar to Monday night's game, the Sixers ruled out Maxey roughly half an hour before tip-off. According to a team official, Maxey was dealing with a left quad contusion. While the Sixers didn't seem too alarmed regarding Maxey's setback, especially since he wasn't on the injury report for most of the day leading up to Thursday's game, it seems they are skeptical about his playing status for Sunday night.

When the Sixers returned to practice on Saturday morning, Maxey was a limited participant, according to Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin. While the Sixers haven't offered up his injury status for Sunday night just yet, everything is trending towards Maxey being questionable for Sunday's game at home.

The Sixers are set to host the New Orleans Pelicans for their next matchup. The last time these two teams met was back in October when the Pelicans hosted the Sixers for their season-opener. Maxey checked in for 33 minutes during that game and scored 20 points on 8-14 shooting. If Maxey can't get the green light to go on Sunday, Shake Milton will likely start in his place.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.