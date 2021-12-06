Tyrese Maxey Will Miss Monday's Game vs. Hornets

The Sixers will find themselves shorthanded once again on Monday night. As Philadelphia gears up to take on the Charlotte Hornets for the first time this season, their starting point guard Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out.

According to a team official, Maxey is currently dealing with an illness. Per the official, Maxey's illness is described as non-COVID related. Maxey now becomes the second Sixer in two games to be ruled out with an illness.

On Friday, the Sixers anticipated playing without their starting power forward, Tobias Harris. As Harris missed the morning shootaround in Atlanta since he was feeling under the weather, it was expected he would miss the matchup against the Hawks.

Sure enough, Harris was ruled out. Prior to tip-off on Friday night, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed that Harris was dealing with a flu-like illness. It's unclear if Maxey's in the same boat, but he'll miss Monday's game regardless.

As for Harris, he might have the chance to return to the floor in Charlotte. As the Sixers practiced on Sunday after getting Saturday off, Harris was a participant in the afternoon practice session, which was a sign he was feeling better.

However, when the Sixers submitted their injury report on Sunday night, Harris was listed as questionable for Monday's matchup. At this point, he remains a game-time decision for the 76ers. If Harris can't go, he'll likely be replaced by Georges Niang once again. As for Maxey, his replacement will most likely be Shake Milton.

