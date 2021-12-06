Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Tyrese Maxey Will Miss Monday's Game vs. Hornets
    Publish date:

    Tyrese Maxey Will Miss Monday's Game vs. Hornets

    Author:

    The Sixers will find themselves shorthanded once again on Monday night. As Philadelphia gears up to take on the Charlotte Hornets for the first time this season, their starting point guard Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out.

    According to a team official, Maxey is currently dealing with an illness. Per the official, Maxey's illness is described as non-COVID related. Maxey now becomes the second Sixer in two games to be ruled out with an illness.

    On Friday, the Sixers anticipated playing without their starting power forward, Tobias Harris. As Harris missed the morning shootaround in Atlanta since he was feeling under the weather, it was expected he would miss the matchup against the Hawks.

    Read More

    Sure enough, Harris was ruled out. Prior to tip-off on Friday night, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed that Harris was dealing with a flu-like illness. It's unclear if Maxey's in the same boat, but he'll miss Monday's game regardless.

    As for Harris, he might have the chance to return to the floor in Charlotte. As the Sixers practiced on Sunday after getting Saturday off, Harris was a participant in the afternoon practice session, which was a sign he was feeling better.

    However, when the Sixers submitted their injury report on Sunday night, Harris was listed as questionable for Monday's matchup. At this point, he remains a game-time decision for the 76ers. If Harris can't go, he'll likely be replaced by Georges Niang once again. As for Maxey, his replacement will most likely be Shake Milton.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_15525746_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night

    36 minutes ago
    USATSI_17160914_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tobias Harris Cleared for Action on Monday vs. Hornets

    55 minutes ago
    USATSI_17245675_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tyrese Maxey Will Miss Monday's Game vs. Hornets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17301078_168388689_lowres
    News

    Ish Smith to Miss Monday's Game vs. Sixers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15526589_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    76ers vs. Hornets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17123090_168388689_lowres
    News

    Hornets Will Miss LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier vs. Sixers on Monday

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17046817_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Tobias Harris Could Return vs. Hornets on Monday

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17276525_168388689_lowres
    News

    NBA News: Lillard Speaks Out About Rumors of Growing Frustrated

    7 hours ago