Tyrese Maxey Clears NBA COVID-19 Protocol

Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Tyrese Maxey had every intention of playing in Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. A couple of hours before tip-off, the rookie guard was a part of the Sixers' pregame shootaround.

But a half an hour before tip-off, the Sixers suddenly ruled him out. According to the team, Maxey was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol related to COVID-19. Therefore, the rookie was sent home and ineligible for the night.

Following the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that Maxey's COVID-19 test, taken earlier that day, returned inconclusive results. Considering the game would get started soon, there wasn't enough time for Maxey to undergo another test in time.

The good news is that Maxey is not positive for COVID-19. According to a team source, the rookie guard received two negative test results between Sunday and Monday. Therefore, he was cleared to travel with the Sixers to Boston on Monday.

With the 76ers set to tip-off against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, Maxey is currently listed as probable on the team's injury report. Barring any sudden setbacks regarding his new COVID-19 tests, the young rookie will likely be available for Philly on Tuesday night while they take on Boston.

This season, Maxey's minutes have been up and down with the Sixers. When the team is fully healthy, Maxey is hardly in the rotation as Ben Simmons starts at point guard, with Shake Milton replacing him off the bench.

Although Maxey averaged 12 minutes per game when Sixers center Joel Embiid sat out, he didn't play at all when the big man returned to the floor this past Saturday night. Considering Embiid will likely be back in the lineup on Tuesday, Maxey probably won't see much playing time as a member of the primary rotation.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.