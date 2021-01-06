Tyrese Maxey Praises Dwight Howard, Tobias Harris' Leadership

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Tyrese Maxey entered the NBA during a difficult time. After playing in just a single season at the University of Kentucky, Maxey declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, where he eventually became the Sixers' 21st overall pick.

Typically, rookies have the opportunity to participate in the NBA Summer League and get a lengthy training camp to help them adjust to playing at the next level. Due to the major setback that the COVID-19 pandemic caused, Maxey, like the entire rookie class, received no Summer League reps and a shorter training camp.

Adjusting on the fly hasn't been easy. Fortunately, Maxey has several veteran leaders on his team who are willing to help, though. Last season, Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris showed a willingness to take Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle under his wing and teach him about being in the NBA on and off the court.

This year, Harris intended to do the same with Maxey, who considers Harris to be something like a coach on the court. "[Tobias Harris] has been great," Maxey said on Monday after the Sixers defeated the Hornets.

"You know, [he's] very vocal. Not just to us rookies, but to the entire team. He's always in the huddles -- you hear his voice. He's a players' coach. He's the player that's the coach on the floor. We really appreciate him and everything that he's doing."

Harris' reputation as a leader within the Sixers' locker room was already established last season. On the other hand, Dwight Howard's leadership became known recently as he's been arguably the most valuable addition to the 76ers this season.

"He's a former champion -- he knows what he's talking about," Maxey said about Howard. "He's been around this league for a long time. I think he said 17 years, maybe? That seems like, unheard of. He's still in the best shape of his life. He's a vet that you want to listen to; he's done it for a long time. He knows how to do it, and he knows how to be professional. He has really helped me and all of us rookies as well, [along with] the whole team."

Although he's only played in seven games for the Sixers, Maxey has already shown significant strides in his improvement. As his minutes and production continue to climb, it's becoming clear that the Kentucky product has an important role on this Sixers squad. And with help from guys like Howard and Harris, Maxey is being put on the right path to becoming a solid player in Philly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_