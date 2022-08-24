It's not unusual to have special guests make appearances during the NBC Sports Philadelphia's broadcast of the Philadelphia Phillies. Last night was no exception as Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey made an appearance during the 5th inning of the Fightins' game against the Reds.

The youngster joined Tom McCarthy, John Kruk, Ben Davies, and Ruben Amaro Jr. as the four broadcasted the game from the left field crowd at Citizens Bank Park.

During the broadcast, Maxey praised the Philadelphia fans, regarding them as second to none, with an emphasis on the hard-grit work ethic of those who work in the city.

"The fanbase in Philadelphia is amazing. It’s second to none," said Maxey, per USA Today's Sixers Wire. "Just the hard-working people that are always at the Wells Fargo Center, work extremely hard to get there."

The rising star's spot in the hearts of fans all over the Delaware Valley grew larger as he picked up the slack which was left by the absence of Ben Simmons last season, growing to be the third man in the Sixers' trio as he averaged 17.5 points per game, four assists, and three rebounds.

With fans embracing the 21-year-old so much now, the city has started to become more of a second home for the Texan.

"It just makes me feel real comfortable and feel like it’s home,” said Maxey.

Fans will get to reunite with Maxey when the 76ers preseason starts on Oct. 5th as the Sixers host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

