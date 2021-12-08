Tyrese Maxey Questionable for Second-Straight Game vs. Hornets

The Sixers could take the court for their second-straight game without their starting point guard, Tyrese Maxey, on Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old guard was on pace to play in his 24th consecutive game this season on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets, but a sudden setback prevented him from taking the court and forced the young guard to miss his first game of the year.

According to a Sixers official, Maxey came down with an illness ahead of Monday's matchup. As his illness is not related to COVID-19, he won't be entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol and has been evaluated on a day-by-day basis.

Despite avoiding an automatic ten-day absence, Maxey could still miss his second-straight game on Wednesday. As the Sixers are set to rematch the Charlotte Hornets once more before heading home, Maxey is listed as questionable going into the matchup. The chances are he'll be a game-time decision.

The 76ers are no stranger to Maxey's current situation. Just last Friday, Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris found himself under the weather on the morning of the Atlanta Hawks matchup on the road. As he missed shootaround due to a flu-like sickness, Harris' status for Friday's game was up in the year. Eventually, the Sixers ruled him out.

Going into Monday night's game, Harris was questionable for the same reasons. However, he got cleared to play and avoided missing his tenth game of the year. Considering it's believed Maxey might be dealing with a similar sickness as Harris, the young guard could have a chance to make his return on Wednesday after missing just one game. However, Maxey and the Sixers aren't ready to make that call just yet.

