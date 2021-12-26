Maxey Questionable vs. Wizards After Landing in Health & Safety Protocol

Lately, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey has been dealing with a physical setback. As the young veteran suffered a quad contusion nearly two weeks ago in Philly's matchup against the Miami Heat, Maxey found himself missing his second game of the season the next night on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.

When the Sixers returned to the court for a practice session two days later, Maxey participated. However, he was limited. As Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn't want Maxey involved with any of the physical drills, he made it clear the young guard was more than likely questionable for the Sixers' Sunday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

While the Sixers-Pelicans matchup was postponed, Maxey remained questionable on the injury report for the Monday night matchup against the Boston Celtics as well. A few hours before tip-off, Rivers ruled his starting point guard out. Maxey went on to miss his third game of the year.

Fortunately for the 76ers, Maxey made his way back out on the floor on Thursday as his team hosted the Atlanta Hawks. Although he was expected to be on a minutes restriction, Maxey ended up checking in for over 30 minutes in Philly's loss to Atlanta.

Will He Get the Green Light to Go on Sunday?

Although Maxey admitted his quad was still sore on Thursday night, he seemed to be trending in the right direction. Considering he managed to play more than expected on Thursday, there was a good chance Maxey was good to play on Sunday when the Sixers take on the Washington Wizards.

However, Maxey's dealing with another obstacle. On Saturday, when the Sixers released their first injury report against the Wizards, Maxey was listed as questionable as he entered the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Players usually get a small window to register several tests as an opportunity to get out of the protocol quickly. More often than not, though, players find themselves out for a minimum of ten days. For Tyrese Maxey, that doesn't seem to be the case.

As the Sixers participated in their morning shootaround on Sunday, Maxey was present. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the league cleared the young guard to exit the protocol. While he's still considered questionable against Washington, his presence at shootaround is a positive sign for his Sunday night playing status.

