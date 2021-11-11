Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Playing Against Bucks' Jrue Holiday

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time this season. First-year starting point guard Tyrese Maxey had the opportunity to play against an idol of his as he was set to match up with Milwaukee's starting point guard Jrue Holiday.

Like Maxey, Holiday was a Philadelphia draft pick. Back in 2009, Holiday was coming out of UCLA after spending a lone season with the Bruins. After being one and done, Holiday became the 17th overall pick in the 2009 draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the 76ers. By year two, he was Philadelphia's full-time starter at the point guard position. Fast forward to 2021, and Maxey's in a similar situation.

As the Sixers' 21st overall pick during the 2020 NBA Draft, Maxey was in and out of the rotation last season. After making strides in his development, Maxey earned the starting point guard role to start the 2021-2022 season as Ben Simmons remains off the court due to personal reasons.

Although they are just 12 games into the season, the Sixers are ecstatic about Maxey's development in year two. Averaging 35 minutes on the floor, Maxey has averaged 15 points per game while shooting 49-percent from the field and 39-percent from three. While there is certainly a lot to like about Maxey so far, the young guard still has a long way to go. And he hopes to one day become as good as Bucks star Jrue Holiday.

"I've always said since I was coming out of high school that Jrue Holiday was one of the guys I was trying to model my game after," Maxey said on Tuesday night. "He's a two-way player, he plays both ends of the basketball court, extremely competitive defensively and extremely skilled offensively, and it was crazy going up against him. I think during my draft process, I was telling everybody that I compare myself to Jrue Holiday. So to actually play against him, it was kind of cool."

Maxey put a stellar game on display in front of Holiday on Tuesday. Although the Bucks came away with the victory, the young Sixers guard led his team in scoring with 31 points. He knocked down four of his nine deep attempts and didn't turn the ball over once. Maxey might not be on Holiday's overall level just yet, but the former Kentucky guard is working on getting there sooner than later.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.