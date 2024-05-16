All 76ers

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Reacts to NBA Sportsmanship Award Win

Tyrese Maxey lands another major award.

Justin Grasso

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey before game six
May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey before game six / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Make it two major awards for Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.

On Thursday, the NBA announced that Maxey is officially the winner of the league’s Sportsmanship Award for the 2023-2024 NBA season.

Maxey is just the second member of the Sixers’ organization to land such an honor, joining the former 76ers guard Eric Snow, who won the award after the 1999-2000 season.

The award honors a player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court. Each NBA team nominates one of its players for it every year. From the list of 30 team nominees, a panel of league executives selected one finalist from each of the NBA’s six divisions, and current NBA players select the winner.

Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) is
Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) is / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Maxey’s parents presented him the trophy. The young guard was caught by surprise.

“It means a lot,” said Maxey. “I wasn’t prepared to speak. It does mean a lot. Sportsmanship means a lot to me. I go out there, and I play extremely hard, but I still respect all my teammates and all my competitors. You always gotta show respect to them. [My parents] taught me a lot, too. Taught me how to play the game that I love with a lot of passion, but at the end of the day, win, lose, or draw, you got to respect your competitors and the guys that you’re playing against.”

Maxey’s latest award win becomes his second this season. Before the Sixers’ 2024 playoff run was stopped short in the first round against the New York Knicks, Maxey was crowned the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year.

Going from a third option to an All-Star, Maxey once again had a career-best season with the Sixers in year four. During his 70-game stint, Maxey averaged 26 points, four rebounds, and six assists while draining 37 percent of his threes.

The young guard is in line for a major payday this offseason, and the Sixers likely won’t hesitate to take care of Maxey for the long-term, as he’s proven to be an excellent player, and an incredible teammate.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA