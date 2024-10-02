Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Veteran Player’s Compliment
When the Philadelphia 76ers made their max offer to Tyrese Maxey over the summer, many felt it was earned based on what the young guard has brought to the table statistically since he landed on the Sixers in 2020.
Every year, Maxey has notched career-highs as a scorer, and he turned into a valuable playmaker last season as he produced a career-high in the assists department as well.
While the Sixers certainly appreciate the numbers Maxey has put up, and expect him to continue building on that heading into his fifth season, they also hope to see Maxey grow as a leader.
After one day in training camp in the Bahamas, 76ers veteran Kelly Oubre has already showered the one-time All-Star with compliments regarding the young guard’s growth as a vocal vet.
“He’s just more assertive, I would say,” Oubre told reporters. “He was vocal last year. He’s just more assertive. I think he’s obviously confident, he’s coming to his own, and he has made a name for himself in this league, which he was trying to do last year, and he did that last year. He’s just assertive, more confident, and definitely a better leader than he was last year.”
On Tuesday night, Maxey took to X to react to Oubre’s statement. It’s safe to say the NBA’s Most Improved Player appreciates the sentiment.
Tyrese Maxey: K9 🤝🏾
Maxey, who nicknamed Oubre K9 last season, grew close with the veteran wing throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season.
After Oubre wrapped up a two-year run with the Charlotte Hornets, he hit the free agency market and didn’t find a new landing spot until late in the offseason.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
When the Sixers came calling with a veteran’s minimum offer, Oubre was intrigued by the organization and signed on for the season.
In 68 games, Oubre averaged 15 points and five rebounds. For the Sixers’ playoff run, Oubre started in every game and maintained a key role for the team before they were eliminated by the New York Knicks.
After hitting free agency for a second-straight summer, Oubre re-signed with the Sixers on a multi-year contract. He looks forward to getting the opportunity to continue building with a similar roster. As for Maxey, who knows he’ll be around for several seasons beyond this year, he’s working on taking the next step to becoming a vocal veteran for the team.