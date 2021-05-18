Tyrese Maxey Reveals Role in 2021 NBA Playoffs

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers isn't known to lean on young players too often, especially when it comes to the NBA Playoffs. But with Sixers' 2020 first-round selection Tyrese Maxey, Rivers could make exceptions at times.

Although he's shown tons of promise this season, Maxey isn't guaranteed a spot in Philly's playoff rotation this postseason. However, Rivers recently mentioned that he wouldn't hesitate to utilize the rookie when the games matter the most.

"I don't know if he's gonna be in a regular rotation or not, but I have no doubt he'll play in the playoffs," Rivers said in regards to Maxey last month. I'm fully confident of that, and I'm fully confident of him. When the playoffs start, we'll see who will play. But I would have no hesitation in putting him in."

Considering Rivers' initial comments about Maxey's potential playoff role came in late April, he couldn't reveal too much about it since the Sixers still had several weeks left in the regular season. Now that the season officially wrapped up on Sunday, Maxey himself offered some insight on his role moving forward.

“We’ve had a couple of conversations about it,” Maxey said following Sunday's win over the Orlando Magic. “He just told me he expects a lot. I just go out there and try to make him happy and do whatever it takes for us to win.”

It seems Maxey won't have a permanent role in Philly's playoff rotation, but that hasn't bothered him. Seeing as though he's been in and out of the regular-season rotation throughout the year, this is nothing new for Maxey.

“I think my role is to always stay ready,” he continued. “Do whatever it takes to win the game. If coach puts me in and asks me to play defense on somebody or asks me to get to the rack or asks me to set up for my teammates, that’s what I’m gonna do so. If not, I’ll be the biggest cheerleader. I’ll do whatever it takes for us to win, so that’s it."

