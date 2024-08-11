All 76ers

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey’s Reaction to Steph Curry’s Gold Medal Game

Tyrese Maxey reacted to Steph Curry's gold medal game on social media.

Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Eastern Conference guard Tyrese Maxey (0) of the Philadelphia 76ers reaches for a loose ball against Western Conference guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter in the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
When Team USA faced Serbia in the semifinal matchup in Paris, LeBron James credited Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid for carrying the comeback.

On Saturday, Steph Curry’s dominant showing in the final game against France allowed Team USA to wrap up their Olympic run with the gold medal.

As the game concluded, Sixers All-Star Tyrese Maxey took to Twitter to react to Steph Curry’s showing.

The “Chef” didn’t have the hottest start to his Olympic run, but he got hot hot just when Team USA needed him.

In Saturday’s final against France, Curry collected 30 minutes of playing time. He put up 13 shots from the field, with all but one of them coming from beyond the arc.

The veteran sharpshooter was red-hot from deep, drilling eight of his 12 attempts threes. He scored 24 points, leading the way for Team USA and notching the game-high.

In addition to his scoring, Curry racked up five assists. Defensively, he had one rebound and two steals.

Curry’s heroics made life easy for Joel Embiid and the rest of Team USA this week. The national team capped off a flawless Olympic run by defeating France for a gold medal.

Joel Embiid returns to the 76ers as the first player to win gold with Team USA in franchise history. He becomes one of ten players with ties to the organization to win gold with the USA since the early 1990s.

