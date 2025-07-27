Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Sends Motivational Message on Social Media
Tyrese Maxey has been active on social media lately.
The Philadelphia 76ers All-Star recently acknowledged that he’s been receiving a lot of doubt from fans for the upcoming season, and seemed to be using it as bulletin board material heading into training camp.
More recently, Maxey sent a motivational message to his followers.
via @TyreseMaxey: Keep your head low and just Grind! #1percent
One percent better has been one of Maxey’s mottos since entering the NBA. From his first season in the league, the young star has been one of the hardest-working players in the Sixers’ organization.
Maxey wants to spread the motivation as he continues grinding this summer.
Becoming a Leader
Last year’s Sixers dealt with a ton of injuries. The seasoned veterans, Joel Embiid and Paul George, missed a large chunk of time, which placed Maxey in a position to get out in front and start leading on his own.
The young guard took some key players under his wing, including the first-rounder Jared McCain and the undrafted forward out of Kentucky, Justin Edwards.
Although Maxey was bitten by the injury bug as well, he stayed around the team as he healed up from his setback. Once he was cleared to take the court again, Maxey hosted Edwards in Texas for some offseason work. He also took a trip to Camden, New Jersey, to watch VJ Edgecombe’s pre-draft workout.
As long as Maxey continues spreading the motivational wealth, it should go over well with his young teammates. The Sixers hope that better health across the board should help the team get back on the right path. Maxey, who will return from a finger injury, will continue playing a pivotal role for the team.
