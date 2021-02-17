Sixers Unlikely to Face Christian Wood, Victor Oladipo on Wednesday

The Sixers have hit a bit of a slump lately. As they embarked on a four-game road trip on the other side of the country, Philly lost three out of the four matchups. With a game set on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, the 76ers are currently on a three-game losing streak for the first time this season.

They must be happy to know their opponent isn't in a much better position. For the last six games, the Rockets have struggled to come out on top. Over their last ten games, they are 3-7. And as the Rockets are set to face the Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night, they will be missing several key players.

Who's Out for Houston?

Dante Exum, G

He has yet to debut for the Rockets. Earlier this year, Exum played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and appeared in just six games. As he's dealing with a calf strain, Exum will not participate in Wednesday's game.

Ray Spalding, F

It's been a rough week for Spalding. After landing a two-way contract with the Rockets just five days ago, he injured his Achilles in under 20 minutes of play between two games. Now, the Rockets are reportedly waiving the young guard.

Christian Wood, C

Here's a game-changer. Former Process big man Christian Wood has been having a heck of a season in Houston. In 17 games, he's averaged 22 points-per-game and 10 total rebounds-per-game. Last season, Wood had an excellent game against the Sixers with the Detroit Pistons on the night the NBA got shut down. Unfortunately for him, he won't have an opportunity to emulate his success in Philly from last season as he's out with an ankle sprain on Wednesday.

Who's on the Fence?

Eric Gordon, G

Veteran guard Eric Gordon likely won't play on Wednesday as he continues to deal with groin soreness. He also missed Houston's last matchup against the Washington Wizards on Monday, a game in which they lost by 12 points.

Victor Oladipo, G

The Sixers know Victor Oladipo well. The former Indiana Pacers guard used to always do a solid job against them when he was thriving in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers have yet to face Oladipo as a member of the Rockets, and that probably won't change on Wednesday as the veteran guard is doubtful with a right foot strain.

P.J. Tucker, F

Like Eric Gordon, veteran forward P.J. Tucker missed the Rockets' last game. Except for Tucker's dealing with a quad contusion. As of the Tuesday night injury report, Houston has Tucker listed as questionable. Unlike all other names listed above, Tucker has a 50/50 chance of playing in Philly.

