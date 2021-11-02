Sixers Unsure of Tobias Harris' Timeline After Absence vs. Blazers

Tobias Harris was ready to be the focal point of the Sixers on Monday as they hosted the Portland Trail Blazers. Just two nights after having one of his best games of the season against the Atlanta Hawks, Harris was looking to capitalize on his performance in the absence of Joel Embiid on Monday as the big man got some rest.

However, Harris was surprised to find out he couldn't play against Portland last minute. Moments after Doc Rivers wrapped up his pregame press conference, Tobias Harris went out on the floor to warm up for Monday's game.

Shortly after, he was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol. The details regarding Harris' sudden absence aren't precisely clear, but he could be forced to miss several games considering the circumstances.

"I don't even know yet exactly," said Doc Rivers after the game on Monday when asked whether Harris had a timetable for return or not. "Honestly, it happened right before. We just met as coaches [and talked about] who to start, and I have yet to talk to Tobias. I'm gonna do that right after this and figure out what's going on."

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Tobias Harris is "expected to miss several games." However, on Monday night, Rivers made it very clear that there isn't a concrete plan for Harris right now as his setback was so sudden.

Fortunately for the Sixers, they managed to pick up a win on Monday night against the Trail Blazers without Embiid and Harris leading the pack. But the road doesn't get any easier for Philly. With the red-hot Chicago Bulls coming to town on Wednesday night, it seems the Sixers will likely be shorthanded once again as Harris could be on the path to missing numerous games.

