Sixers Veteran Remains Potential Target for New York Knicks
The New York Knicks shocked the league on Tuesday night as they made a major blockbuster deal ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft. By sending a haul of picks along with the veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, the Knicks acquired a former Philadelphia 76ers draft selection by landing Mikal Bridges.
The Villanova connection grows stronger within the Knicks’ organization, and according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Knicks could be on the hunt for another former Wildcat.
Following the Bridges acquisition, Fischer reiterated the Knicks’ potential interest in Philadelphia 76ers guard, Kyle Lowry.
A few weeks back, it was revealed the Knicks had Lowry on their radar when he hit the open market during the 2023-2024 NBA season. The veteran was traded to the Charlotte Hornets from the Miami Heat. After some time passed, Lowry and the Hornets agreed to a buyout.
The moment Lowry hit the open market, he signed a one-year deal with the Sixers. The Knicks had interest in Lowry, but Philadelphia acquired his services, reuniting Lowry with head coach, Nick Nurse.
This summer, Lowry is set to hit the free agency market once again. The 38-year-old Philadelphia native could have a busy market with championship contenders on the hunt for a short-term guard with tons of postseason experience and a title under his belt.
The LA Clippers and the Knicks are two teams that have been linked to Lowry as potential suitors this summer. The Sixers remain in the hunt, and could be viewed as the favorites to retain the veteran guard.
Lowry saw the court for 23 games in a Sixers uniform during the 2023-2024 regular season. He started all but three of those outings. He averaged eight points and five assists, while knocking down 40 percent of his threes.
During the Sixers’ playoff run, which ended after six games, Lowry was a full-time starter. He produced seven points and four assists, draining just 34 percent of his field goal attempts. Despite the Sixers’ short-lived postseason run, Lowry and the organization noted there was a mutual interest in reuniting for next season.
It’s becoming apparent that the Knicks are a team to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.