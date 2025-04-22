Sixers Veteran Shows Love to Pistons After Victory Over Knicks
When it comes to the Detroit Pistons, Andre Drummond can’t help but show them love any chance he gets. The Philadelphia 76ers center has made it clear that he remains a fan of the organization from a distance and would like to retire as a member of the team.
With the Sixers out of playoff contention this season, Drummond had the opportunity to check out the action between the Sixers and the New York Knicks on Monday night. As the Pistons sealed the deal to collect a Game 2 victory, Drummond took to social media to show love to his former team.
via @AndreDrummond: DETROIT BASKETBALL 🏀
Wow! Amazing feeling watching this game . But the work isn’t done yet #DetroitBasketball
This season, the Pistons clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2019. Drummond was a part of that team. Unfortunately, at the time, the Pistons were swept in round one. The same went for Drummond’s 2016 playoff run with the Pistons.
After parting ways with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Drummond had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, and the Chicago Bulls. He’s currently in the midst of his second stint with the 76ers.
Last summer, Drummond signed with the Sixers in free agency after his two-season run in Chicago. He played in 40 games this season, averaging seven points and eight rebounds. The veteran big man dealt with injury concerns throughout the second half of the year, ending his season prematurely.
In June, Drummond will have to make a decision on his looming player option. He revealed at the end of the regular season that picking up the option to stay with the Sixers is currently in the plans. He has plenty of time to assess that scenario to officially make up his mind.
In the meantime, Drummond is rooting for his former team in the postseason. The Pistons tied up the series against the Knicks at 1-1.