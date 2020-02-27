Sixers vs. Knicks: Can Philly Snag a Win Before a Brutal West Coast Trip?

We're now well past the NBA All-Star break, and the Philadelphia 76ers don't look much different in comparison to how they looked during the first half of the season. The Sixers left many under the impression that the team would come back from the break much healthier and more motivated to snag home-court advantage for the playoffs, but after a few games, nothing has changed.

For starters, the Sixers lost yet, another key starter for a couple of weeks. However, it wasn't Joel Embiid or Josh Richardson that went down. This time around, it was the All-Star point guard, Ben Simmons. Due to a nerve impingement in his lower back, Simmons is now forced to miss at least two weeks' worth of games -- and potentially more.

That left it up to players such as Embiid, Richardson, and Tobias Harris to step up in Simmons' absence. Since the star guard injured himself last Wednesday, the Sixers have won two matchups and lost two as well. To no surprise, the wins came at home while both of the losses were on the road.

The Sixers' most recent matchup was on Wednesday night in Cleveland. Assuming since the Cavaliers are considered to be bottom feeders in the Eastern Conference, it seemed like an excellent opportunity for Philly to snap their six-game losing streak on the road. Unfortunately for them, that didn't happen.

Not only did the Sixers lose the game to Cleveland on Wednesday, but they also lost their other All-Star, Joel Embiid, to a shoulder injury. Now, the team is headed home to continue their back to back against the 17-41 New York Knicks.

At the moment, Embiid's status is still in question. That leaves the Sixers potentially without two starters against the Knicks while relying on underperforming prospects such as Harris, Richardson, and Horford. On Wednesday, the trio of Richarson, Harris, and Horford only contributed to 30 points overall.

If the Sixers want to end their back to back on a high note, they need a much better effort from the other guys in their starting lineup. With a tough four-game road trip on the West Coast coming up, the Sixers must ensure they snag a victory on Thursday night so they can head into the brutal stretch on a high note. So far, the Miami Heat have been helping the Sixers out as they're struggling in fourth place, but the Sixers haven't done themselves any favors as of late. That should change on Thursday night.