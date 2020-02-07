All76ers
Top Stories
News

Sixers Waive Jonah Bolden, Call up Norvel Pelle from G-League

Justin Grasso

On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers had to make a series of tough roster moves. After sending three second-round draft picks to Golden State in exchange for two players, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III, the Sixers only had so much time to clear up two spots on the active roster.

The team attempted to make another trade so they could receive picks back for a handful of players, but the Sixers didn't have too many players from their bench that interested teams around the league. Fortunately, the Orlando Magic were willing to offer a second-rounder to Philly if James Ennis could become available, though.

Ennis, who has seen only around ten minutes of playing time lately, was willing to waive his no-trade clause in order to join a new team for greater opportunity. So the Sixers and Ennis mutually split, freeing up a roster spot for one person.

The other corresponding move had to involve waiving somebody. After hearing Trey Burke and Jonah Bolden were not on the Sixers' road trip to Milwaukee on Thursday, it was apparent one of those two were on their way out. The unlucky player at first was Burke. However, that didn't mean Bolden was off the hook.

According to The Athletic's Derek Bodner, Jonah Bolden is getting waived too as the Sixers want to bring up their two-way contracted center, Norvel Pelle, from the Blue Coats. Bolden, who was in his second season this year, couldn't seem to crack the rotation at all. And even in the four games he appeared in, it was clear he didn't improve much based on what he showed in 44 games with the Sixers last year. Therefore, it was time to move on.

Now, the Sixers can utilize Norvel Pelle once again. In 14 games this year, Pelle offered the Sixers some impressive minutes. While he's far from a finished product offensively, his rim protection on defense showed tons of promise as he continually created highlights from all of his blocked shots throughout that short stint. With his new NBA contract, Pelle will finish the year out in Philly with the 76ers, as opposed to in Delaware down in the G-League.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

National Media Rips Sixers' Brett Brown After Three-Game Road Skid

A few folks in the national media spent their Tuesday ripping into Sixers' head coach Brett Brown after the team got blown out by the Miami Heat.

Justin Grasso

by

Justin Grasso

Why James Ennis and the Sixers Decided to Mutually Part Ways

Former Sixers forward James Ennis wasn't traded from Philly by surprise on Thursday afternoon.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Joel Embiid Admits He's Not Having Fun Again After Loss to Bucks

Once again, Sixers' center Joel Embiid admits he hasn't been having fun on the court after taking the fourth-straight loss to the Bucks.

Justin Grasso

76ers Wrap up Four-Game Road Trip Winless After Losing to Bucks

The Philadelphia 76ers completed a four-game road trip without picking up a single win.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Waive Trey Burke to Clear Roster Space

The Philadelphia 76ers have created roster space at the expense of Trey Burke on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Trade James Ennis to Orlando Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers have sent veteran forward James Ennis to the Orlando Magic.

Justin Grasso

Chris Broussard Speculates There's Jealousy Between Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

FS1 commentator Chris Broussard has recently went on record stating that both 76ers' young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are jealous of each other.

Justin Grasso

When Will Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson Debut for Philadelphia 76ers?

After picking up Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson from the Warriors, the two new 76ers will have to wait a little before debuting for the team.

Justin Grasso

Trey Burke, Jonah Bolden Not With Sixers on Thursday Ahead of Bucks Matchup

Two Sixers, Trey Burke, and Jonah Bolden were not with the team on Thursday morning ahead of their matchup against the Bucks.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Trade for Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson Devastated Warriors Locker Room

After the Sixers acquired Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson for draft picks, the Golden State Warriors' locker room didn't take the news so well.

Justin Grasso