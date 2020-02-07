Sixers Waive Jonah Bolden, Call up Norvel Pelle from G-League

On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers had to make a series of tough roster moves. After sending three second-round draft picks to Golden State in exchange for two players, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III, the Sixers only had so much time to clear up two spots on the active roster.

The team attempted to make another trade so they could receive picks back for a handful of players, but the Sixers didn't have too many players from their bench that interested teams around the league. Fortunately, the Orlando Magic were willing to offer a second-rounder to Philly if James Ennis could become available, though.

Ennis, who has seen only around ten minutes of playing time lately, was willing to waive his no-trade clause in order to join a new team for greater opportunity. So the Sixers and Ennis mutually split, freeing up a roster spot for one person.

The other corresponding move had to involve waiving somebody. After hearing Trey Burke and Jonah Bolden were not on the Sixers' road trip to Milwaukee on Thursday, it was apparent one of those two were on their way out. The unlucky player at first was Burke. However, that didn't mean Bolden was off the hook.

According to The Athletic's Derek Bodner, Jonah Bolden is getting waived too as the Sixers want to bring up their two-way contracted center, Norvel Pelle, from the Blue Coats. Bolden, who was in his second season this year, couldn't seem to crack the rotation at all. And even in the four games he appeared in, it was clear he didn't improve much based on what he showed in 44 games with the Sixers last year. Therefore, it was time to move on.

Now, the Sixers can utilize Norvel Pelle once again. In 14 games this year, Pelle offered the Sixers some impressive minutes. While he's far from a finished product offensively, his rim protection on defense showed tons of promise as he continually created highlights from all of his blocked shots throughout that short stint. With his new NBA contract, Pelle will finish the year out in Philly with the 76ers, as opposed to in Delaware down in the G-League.

