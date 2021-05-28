Sixers Permitted to Have 100% Capacity for Rest of Playoffs

As society has slowly inched back to normality, so has the sports world. After over a year of empty arenas and bubbles, fans have been allowed back to sporting events.

The number of fans permitted has slowly inched higher over the past few weeks. But starting June 2nd, business will be a full go.

76ers' president Chris Heck released a statement on Friday stating that starting next week, capacity at the Wells Fargo Center will reach 100%.

For the first time since March of 2020, the Sixers can fully pack their arena for a game. If the Wizards cannot force a game five, the first packed crowd will be for the opening game of the second round.

While fan interaction has gotten a bad spotlight in recent days, this is still great news.

Based on the energy from the crowd in game two, it's unimaginable what things will sound and feel like in a packed house. Doc Rivers was not joking when he said the 10,000 people crowd sounded like 30,000. Fans had to wait all year to cheer on this team in person, and the pent-up energy has shown through two playoff games.

The timing couldn't be better for the Sixers. Many speculated how important top seeding was this year with the uncertainty of fan attendance, but now the Sixers are sitting in a great position. Having the capacity crowd will be a nice energy boost for the next time they play at home.

Multiple players like Seth Curry and Joel Embiid have cited the enhanced atmosphere with the return of the Philly faithful. They will now have a jam-packed arena at their back as they continue their pursuit of an NBA championship.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.