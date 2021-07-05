2021 NBA Draft: Sixers to Work Out Kevin Obanor Soon

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.COM
Search
Sixers to Work Out Oral Roberts' Kevin Obanor Soon

Sixers to Work Out Oral Roberts' Kevin Obanor Soon

Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 NBA Draft is just a few weeks away. With the combine officially in the rearview, the Philadelphia 76ers are onto the next phase of the offseason, where they'll begin hosting potential prospects in Camden, New Jersey, for a private workout.

According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, former Oral Roberts standout Kevin Obanor will be one of several prospects that will work out for the Sixers over the next couple of weeks. 

In addition to holding a workout with the Sixers, which is scheduled for sometime next week, Obanor also plans to work out for the Orlando Magic and has already concluded workouts with the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Although Obanor is quite deep into the pre-draft process at this point, he has many options beyond remaining in the draft and landing with an NBA team. Like many others, the Junior forward is just testing the waters before the draft. 

But, if Obanor does decide to withdraw himself from the big event this year, it seems he won't be returning to Oral Roberts either. No matter what, Obanor will be on a new team next year, whether it's in the NCAA or the NBA.

If he stays in the NBA Draft, Obanor could be a potential candidate to land in Philly. As the Sixers have a need for a forward who can stretch the floor, Obanor fits the ideal description as he averaged 46-percent from beyond the arc last year while averaging 18 points per game in 28 games.

Whether he'll remain in the NCAA or not is unclear at the moment. Per Goodman's report, Obanor prefers to stay on the course to the NBA, but he still has a little bit of time to figure out if he's sure about it or not. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_

USATSI_15771639_168388689_lowres
News

2021 NBA Draft: Sixers to Work Out Kevin Obanor Soon

USATSI_16255123_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons' Trade Value Remains High Across NBA

USATSI_15771067_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Draft Profile: Texas Tech's Terrence Shannon Jr.

USATSI_16071988_168388689_lowres
News

Report: Sixers Among Potential Suitors for Kevin Love

USATSI_15539995_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Pick up Josh Christopher in 2021 NBA Mock Draft

USATSI_16275760_168388689_lowres
News

Report: Sixers 'Might Prefer' to Move Tobias Harris Over Ben Simmons?

USATSI_16265630_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Seth Curry Ranked Among Top Playoff Breakout Stars

USATSI_16353486_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Without Antetokounmpo, Bucks Put Hawks Against the Ropes